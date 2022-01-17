Can-Am Off-Road Continues Global Racing Dominance with Fifth Consecutive Win at the Dakar Rally

Morto lo stilista Nino Cerruti a 91 anniTrump : Il presidente Biden ha umiliato l'AmericaTexas : ostaggi liberi dopo blitz poliziaAustralia : Novak Djokovic sarà espulsoCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 1: Heist arriva a gennaioTendenze Moda Donna Primavera-Estate 2022Juventus, gli obiettivi per l'attacco a gennaioGTA Online: Lavoro di coppia una nuova esperienza cooperativaValentina Boscardin : muore di Covid la modella stroncata da una ...A Torino morta una bambina di tre anni precipitata dal balconeUltime Blog

 The Can-Am Off-Road brand at BRP (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) Continues to assert its Global Racing Dominance early in the new year, this time by sweeping the top positions in two different categories at the renowned Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. The wins solidify the brand's remarkable Fifth Consecutive championship at the Dakar Rally, which is considered the most grueling off-Road race in the world. Can-Am Factory racer, Austin Jones (United States), together with navigator, Gustavo Gugelmin (Brazil), finished with the best overall time in the T4 category, which are production-based side-by-side ...
