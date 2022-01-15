Relive Jason Momoa’s Close Bond With Lenny Kravitz Through the Years

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 15 gennaio 2022) A lasting brotherhood!out his nearly 20-year relationshipLisa Bonet,Momoa grewr to her ex, frequently gushing over their blended “ohana.” The “American Woman” crooner was married to the Cosby Show alum,whom he shares daughter Zoë, from 1987 to 1993. “People can’t believe how tightand I are, or how tight I still amZoë’s mom, how we all relate,” he told Men’s Health in November 2020. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection.” In fact, the New York native recalled thinking, “Oh, yeah. I love this dude,” as soon as he met ...