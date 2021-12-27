Did Pete Davidson’s Mom Attend the Kardashians’ Christmas Eve Party?

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 27 dicembre 2021)Davdison with mom Amy Waters Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Will Heath/NBC; Jim Ruymen/UPI/ShutterstockUPDATE: The woman spotted was wedding planner Mindy Weiss, Us Weekly confirms. Original story: It’s safe to sayDavidson is officially keeping up with the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian’s comedian beau’s mom was rumored to haveed the family’s annualEveon Friday, December 24. Relive Kardashian-JennerEve Parties Through the Years Read article While the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star was not pictured at the festive gathering, eagle-eyed fans speculated that his mom, Amy Davidson, might have made the coveted guest list. The 41-year-old Skims mogul’s sister Khloé Kardashian posted an Instagram gallery of her silver ...