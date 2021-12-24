Realty ONE Group To Open In Puerto Rico (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) - New Owner will Grow the Popular Brand throughout East Caribbean including the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Island, down to South America LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, has sold the franchise rights to Puerto Rico and the entire Eastern Caribbean Region to South America to an owner with exceptional experience in real estate and a leader in expanding Realty ONE Group across the country and now the world. Greg Bardell, is the Broker/Owner of Realty ONE Group Unlimited in Lancaster, PA, the first Realty ONE Group office to Open east of the Mississippi, and he's also the Mid-Atlantic ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
