VIDEO | AEW Dark del 21 12 2021

(Di mercoledì 22 dicembre 2021) Torna AEW, il primo originale web show della All Elite Wrestling, in streaming tutte le settimane sul canale YouTube ufficiale della compagnia. In questo episodio 13 Match in programma, fra cui Eddie Kingston contro Colin Delaney, La Rosa Negra contro Red Velvet e il Gunn Club contro la Nightmare Family: Ecco tutti i Match in programma: The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. The Nightmare Family (Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson) Abadon vs. Charlette Renegade Eddie Kingston vs. Colin Delaney Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale Brandi Rhodes vs. Robyn Renegade Julius Coleman vs. Jora Johl Isiah Kassidy vs. Carlie Bravo Kiera Hogan vs. Shalonce Royal Mike Orlando & Zack Clayton vs. Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) Leroy Patterson vs. Ten La Rosa Negra vs. Red Velvet Shawn Dean vs. Lucas ...

AEW_Argentina : @SerenaDeeb siempre un paso adelante. #AEWDynamite #AEWSpaceEnVivo -

