Huawei Smart String Energy Storage Solution Supports Haitai Solar to Power Hebei's First PV Certification Lab
The Energy Storage project at the headquarter of Haitai Solar has recently been connected to the grid. The project uses Huawei's industry-leading Smart String Energy Storage System (ESS) to store and supply Power for Hebei's First PV Certification lab, which has been installed recently. Huawei provides the entire Smart String Energy Storage Solution, including the ESS, DC Box, Smart Power Control System (Smart PCS), and Smart Array Controller ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Connected Logistics Market Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2030At an estimated value of over USD 21 42 billion in 2019 the Global Connected Logistics Market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 6 2 and valued at over USD 41 51 billion over the forecast year 2020 ...
