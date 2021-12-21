LG ULTRAGEAR: LAPTOP DA GIOCO CON MASSIMA POTENZA E COMODITÀDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR 2022 ARRIVA IL 19 E 20 FEBBRAIO 2022L'undicesima stagione di MasterChef Italia arriva su Animal Crossing: ...EA SPORTS & FIFA 22 in prima pagina a New York, Londra e ParigiPerché i produttori di smartphone stanno progressivamente aumentando ...Tifone Rai Filippine : bilancio di 208 mortiMyanmar : a luglio 2021 esecuzioni massa10 modi per rendere più confortevole un materasso scadenteIn Australia si schianta aereo : 4 i mortiQuali sono le cause del dolore al collo e del mal di testa?Ultime Blog

Huawei Smart String Energy Storage Solution Supports Haitai Solar to Power Hebei' s First PV Certification Lab

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy Storage project at the headquarter of Haitai ...

Huawei Smart String Energy Storage Solution Supports Haitai Solar to Power Hebei's First PV Certification Lab (Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The Energy Storage project at the headquarter of Haitai Solar has recently been connected to the grid. The project uses Huawei's industry-leading Smart String Energy Storage System (ESS) to store and supply Power for Hebei's First PV Certification lab, which has been installed recently. Huawei provides the entire Smart String Energy Storage Solution, including the ESS, DC Box, Smart Power Control System (Smart PCS), and Smart Array Controller ...
