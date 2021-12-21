Award presentation ceremony for 3rd Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition held in Beijing (Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) Beijing, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
News from Global Times Online: The Award presentation ceremony for the third "Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition" was held on Dec. 21 in Beijing. With the theme of "Share opportunities for a splendid future," the event is aimed at sharing stories related to the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the post-pandemic era through Short Videos and demonstrating the appreciation shown by people from countries along the routes of the BRI toward the Initiative for the development opportunities it has delivered. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
News from Global Times Online: The Award presentation ceremony for the third "Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition" was held on Dec. 21 in Beijing. With the theme of "Share opportunities for a splendid future," the event is aimed at sharing stories related to the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the post-pandemic era through Short Videos and demonstrating the appreciation shown by people from countries along the routes of the BRI toward the Initiative for the development opportunities it has delivered. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
mazzyqueen : Award presentation @misssheennigeriabeauty pageant Asaba Delta State -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Award presentation
OnGo Deployments Were Shortlisted for the Second Annual OnGo Awards to Recognize the Innovations Taking Place in the 3.5 GHz CBRS Band...Neutral Host OnGo Architecture/Solution - Boingo Wireless and Geoverse/Ericsson/Google OnGo Award ...in a New Indie World Showcase Business Wire Business Wire - 15 Dicembre 2021 Packed Presentation ...
Discover the Latest Lineup of Indie Games Headed to Nintendo Switch in a New Indie World Showcase... and your Nintendo Switch Wish List ! Today, in a new Indie World Showcase presentation, Nintendo ... Nightmares are spreading chaos everywhere in this sequel to the award - winning game Figment ; it's ...
Award presentation ceremony for 3rd Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition held in BeijingThe award presentation ceremony for the third "Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition" was held on Dec. 21 in Beijing. With the theme of "Share opportunities for a splendid future," the ...
How the Duke of Edinburgh became a lifeline for a young carerShaniah is a young carer who lives in the Medway town of Strood in Kent. Christian has mobility issues caused by a degenerative condition (‘It’s worsened over the past four years,’ he says) and her ...
Award presentationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Award presentation