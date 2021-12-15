Marcus Daniell e l'altruismo efficace: l'ATP lo premia (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) Mettere in contatto sportivi e donatori con le organizzazioni benefiche. E' l'importante obiettivo della High Impact Athletes, organizzazione fondata nel novembre 2020 dal doppista neozelandese Marcus ...Leggi su sport.tiscali
Coppa Davis 2021: risultati Gruppi Mondiali I e II. Schwartzman, sconfitta inopinata e riscatto. Niente Stefanos Tsitsipas, bene Harris, ...Finn Reynolds (NZL) 7 - 6(1) 6 - 3 Marcus Daniell/Michael Venus (NZL) b. Nam Jiung/Song Minkyu (KOR) 4 - 6 6 - 2 6 - 4 Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) b. Rubin Statham (NZL) 6 - 3 6 - 3 Finn Reynolds (NZL) - Nam ...
D'Arcy Waldegrave: Is Marcus Daniell the Keanu Reeve's of tennis?Why won’t Melbourne Storm’s Nelson Asofa-Solomona answer his captain’s calls? Does Marcus Daniell deserve this Humanitarian award? D’Arcy Waldegrave join ...
Brad Butterworth is back plotting Team New Zealand's downfallThe Alinghi tactician in 2003, who helped take the America's Cup off his former crewmates for syndicate boss Ernesto Bertarelli, is back for the 37th edition wherever that may be. They have joined ...
