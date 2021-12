EDM Council Announces Inaugural Class of Authorized Partners for the Cloud Data Management Capabilities (CDMC) Industry Framework

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/EDM, a global cross-association forand analytics, has introduced thePartner Program (CAP). The CAP is a support program for companies that wish to engage in an independent assessment or certification of their. Professionals from the CAP partner firms are trained and certified by the EDMand are licensed to deliver-based assessments and certifications. Thewas launched to all industries on September 28 as a comprehensive ...