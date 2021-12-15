LG: AL CES 2022 “THE BETTER LIFE YOU DESERVE”Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories disponibileFIFA 2022: Mkers è l’unico team con due squadre nella Team of the ...Arcadegeddon - aggiornamento Autunnale disponibileMSI - "Buon Natale e felice MSI nuovo"Chocobo GP - data di lancioLG PRESENTA LA NUOVA GAMMA DI TV LIFESTYLECall of Duty: Mobile, Stagione 11: Final Snow - arriva il 17 dicembreAssassin’s Creed Valhalla, L’alba del Ragnarok, in uscita a marzo 2022GTA Online: un nuove stazioni radio aggiunte e molto altroUltime Blog

BenevolentAI achieves second major collaboration milestone with novel idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis target selected for AstraZeneca's portfolio (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) - novel target for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis was discovered using BenevolentAI's AI-drug discovery platform and experimentally validated by AstraZeneca - Announcement represents the second collaboration milestone following the addition of a novel chronic kidney disease target to AstraZeneca's portfolio in Q1 2021 LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

