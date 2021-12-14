PS5: DualSense e Cover in nuove colorazioniRockJam karaoke Bluetooth ricaricabile due microfoni -27% Sconti e ...Echo Dot 3 Altoparlante intelligente con integrazione Alexa -60% ...BETHESDA Xmas Shopping Guide 2021Le 5 migliori aziende di sviluppo di iGaming nel mondoCome scegliere le luci da esterno per la casaMatrimonio Haiducii e Miky Falcicchio in Puglia: video delle nozze ...Ravanusa, esplode tubo del metanodotto : 3 morti, 2 donne estratte ...Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch per Benessere e Forma Fisica - 30% Sconti e ...NACON: DUE NUOVI TRAILER PER STEELRISING E IL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: ...Ultime Blog

Who Is Austin Stowell? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Hating Game’ Star

Who Austin
Charm for days! Austin Stowell has been acting since he was a teenager, but his latest role in The ...

Who Is Austin Stowell? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Hating Game’ Star (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) Charm for days! Austin Stowell has been acting since he was a teenager, but his latest role in The Hating Game is poised to make him a rom-com Star. The Connecticut native, 36, appears opposite Lucy Hale in the film, released on Friday, December 10, and based on the novel of the same name by Sally Thorne. Fans of the book agreed early on that the Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, was the perfect choice to play Lucy Hutton, a notably petite publishing assistant competing for the same job as Joshua Templeman, her professional rival. Stowell’s casting as Joshua, however, was a tougher sell, with some fans concerned that the initial trailer for the film indicated that the pair didn’t have much chemistry. After the film premiered, though, it became clear that the Dolphin Tale voice actor was an excellent pick to play the ...
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Who Austin

