Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021), Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/Investment Group has acquired a historic and rarebuilding at 13/13a North Audley Street in'sdistrict. This purchase follows's recent acquisition of nine singlehouses in Belgravia earlier this year. Theasset, an unlisted building in a historical preservation area, was purchased in an off-market and privately negotiated transaction directly with the vendor by'steam. The purchase of the North Audley Street property is the firm's second purchase in three months targeting core assets in prime locations with value-add potential.has already commenced design work to ...