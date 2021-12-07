‘Zero to Hero’ Review: Biopic of Hong Kong Paralympics Champion So Wa-wai Has Just Enough Grit to Offset Its High Sugar Content. (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) Hong Kong’s Oscar submission is an entertaining feel-good biography of So Wa-wai, the national sporting hero who won 12 medals in five Paralympic Games from 1996 to 2012. Focused on the powerful bond between the disabled runner and his fiercely dedicated mother, “Hero” injects Just Enough Gritty drama about the Champion’s financial and emotional battles L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021)’s Oscar submission is an entertaining feel-good biography of So Wa-wai, the national sporting hero who won 12 medals in five Paralympic Games from 1996 to 2012. Focused on the powerful bond between the disabled runner and his fiercely dedicated mother, “Hero” injectsty drama about the’s financial and emotional battles L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

