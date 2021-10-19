Huawei | the Fastest Growing Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19,/PRNewswire/is positioned as ain theforby, the world's leading research and consulting company. This report indicates howhas gone from strength to strength, surpassing the benchmark set in 2020. What's more,is the only vendor in thethat has achieved rapid improvements in both criteria (ability to execute and completeness of vision). Already listed as afor 6 consecutive years,'s fast growth is the result of its outstanding OceanStor all-flash ...