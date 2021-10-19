Huawei: the Fastest Growing Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Huawei is positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage by Gartner, the world's leading research and consulting company. This report indicates how Huawei Primary Storage has gone from strength to strength, surpassing the benchmark set in 2020. What's more, Huawei is the only vendor in the Leaders Quadrant that has achieved rapid improvements in both criteria (ability to execute and completeness of vision). Already listed as a Leader for 6 consecutive years, Huawei's fast growth is the result of its outstanding OceanStor all-flash
