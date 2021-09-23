Svelati i nuovi Surface con Windows 11Xiaomi 11 Lite NE Prezzo e CaratteristicheXiaomi 11T Caratteristiche e Prezzo del Nuovo FlagshipXiaomi 11T Pro: 4 Motivi per Acquistare il Nuovo Smartphone 5GXiaomi Pad 5 Un Tablet Davvero Versatile AdattLA SOUNDBAR LG ECLAIR ARRIVA IN ITALIAF1 MOBILE RACING: STAGIONE 2021 DISPONIBILEKena: Bridge of Spirits Recensione PS4 ProRed Dead Online: RDO$ e PE doppi rubando il gioiello dell'EstMorto Willie Garson star di Sex and the CityUltime Blog

SRP Partners with Solar and Storage Developer | Clénera | to Build One of Arizona's Largest Solar Projects

- BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cl?nera and SRP today announced a 20-year Power ...

SRP Partners with Solar and Storage Developer, Clénera, to Build One of Arizona's Largest Solar Projects

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Cl?nera and SRP today announced a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between SRP and Cl?nera's affiliate, CO Bar Solar LLC. This PPA represents the utility's Largest standalone Solar power plant currently under development northwest of Flagstaff, Arizona. CO Bar Solar is scheduled to be commercially operational in 2024 and will deliver between 440 and 480 megawatts (MWDC) of renewable energy to SRP customers. Cl?nera, a Developer of large-scale Solar and Storage Projects, and a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy LTD (TASE: ENLT), will construct and operate CO Bar Solar. This ...
SRP Partners with Solar and Storage Developer, Cl"nera, to Build One of Arizona's Largest Solar Projects

SRP is also the metropolitan area's largest supplier of water, delivering about 750,000 acre - feet ... Cl"nera provides reliable, affordable energy systems and helps its utility partners become clean ...

Inaugurazione Driving Simulation Center all'Autodromo di Vallelunga il 18 Settembre

Partners del progetto DSC Vallelunga sono l'azienda francese Prosimu, che fornisce i sistemi ... il tutto configurato e personalizzato dai tecnici DSC, la spagnola SRP Simracing Pro, con le sue ...
