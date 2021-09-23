SRP Partners with Solar and Storage Developer | Cl?nera | to Build One of Arizona' s Largest Solar Projects

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) - BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/Cl?nera and SRP today announced a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between SRP and Cl?nera's affiliate, CO BarLLC. This PPA represents the utility'sstandalonepower plant currently under development northwest of Flagstaff,. CO Baris scheduled to be commercially operational in 2024 and will deliver between 440 and 480 megawatts (MWDC) of renewable energy to SRP customers. Cl?nera, aof large-scaleand, and a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy LTD (TASE: ENLT), will construct and operate CO Bar. This ...