SRP Partners with Solar and Storage Developer, Cl?nera, to Build One of Arizona's Largest Solar Projects (Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) - BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Cl?nera and SRP today announced a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between SRP and Cl?nera's affiliate, CO Bar Solar LLC. This PPA represents the utility's Largest standalone Solar power plant currently under development northwest of Flagstaff, Arizona. CO Bar Solar is scheduled to be commercially operational in 2024 and will deliver between 440 and 480 megawatts (MWDC) of renewable energy to SRP customers. Cl?nera, a Developer of large-scale Solar and Storage Projects, and a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy LTD (TASE: ENLT), will construct and operate CO Bar Solar. This ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SRP Partners with Solar and Storage Developer, Cl"nera, to Build One of Arizona's Largest Solar ProjectsSRP is also the metropolitan area's largest supplier of water, delivering about 750,000 acre - feet ... Cl"nera provides reliable, affordable energy systems and helps its utility partners become clean ...
