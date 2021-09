Hank Azaria Joins Neil LaBute’s Thriller ‘Out of the Blue’ EXCLUSIVE

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021)has joined the cast of writer and directorupcoming feature “Out of the Blue.” The dramatic, which also stars Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson, will wrap principal photography this week in Rhode Island. Here’s the official description: “Out of the Blue” is a contemporary tale of passion, deceit, and violence. L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.