‘Lone Ranger’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Saginaw Grant Dead at 85

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 31 luglio 2021) It’s never easy to say goodbye. Larry King, Christopher Plummer and Cecily Tyson are among the celebrities who died in 2021, leaving those in their wake heartbroken. Dustin Diamond died on February 1 at age 44 after a battle with stage IV small cell carcinoma. “He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution,” his rep told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.” The’s Saved by the Bell costars paid tribute ...