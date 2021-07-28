DariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ per PS4 e Switch disponibile oggi Apex Legends: RibaltaAssassin's Creed Valhalla l'Assedio di ParigiZTE lancia il suo smartphone Axon 30 con fotocamera under- displayNiente matrimonio : È finita tra Can Yaman e Diletta Leotta?Mara Venier in ospedale : Ecco che cosa è successoPS Plus of the Day: mostra la tua passione per PlayStation Plus!Xiaomi presenta cinque nuovi prodotti AIoT per lo Smart LivingCanone rai : cos’è e come si pagaIncendi Sardegna : Rogo nell'Oristanese e case evacuateUltime Blog

Venus Medtech Appoints Professor Martin B Leon as Global Principal Investigator of Its New-Generation RDN System

HANGZHOU, China, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 27, 2021, Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. (Venus ...

Venus Medtech Appoints Professor Martin B. Leon as Global Principal Investigator of Its New-Generation RDN System (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) HANGZHOU, China, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 On July 27, 2021, Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. ("Venus Medtech") (stock code: 2500.HK), a leading provider of comprehensive interventional heart valve therapy solutions in China, and its controlling subsidiary Renaly Ltd., announced that Professor Martin B. Leon, MD, a pioneer in the field of interventional cardiovascular devices, has been appointed as the Global Principal Investigator (PI) for its new-Generation renal artery denervation (RDN) ...
