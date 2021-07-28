Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) PORTLAND, Tenn., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SHLS) today announced that the Company will Release its Second Quarter 2021 results after market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, to be followed by a Conference Call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the ...Leggi su padovanews
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of DirectorsPORTLAND, Tenn., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. ("Shoals" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems ("EBOS") solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging ...
