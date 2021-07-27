TOJOY and Hurun Launch Gazelle and Future Unicorn Enterprise Lists at Beijing Ceremony (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) Beijing, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On July 22, the "2021 China Gazelle and Future Unicorn Selection Event" was held in Beijing. Chinese business accelerator TOJOY and financial research institute Hurun co-hosted the event, which was attended by academics, media outlets, and businesspeople from a variety of industries. In his opening speech, Hurun Report Chairman and Chief Research Officer Rupert Hoogewerf said of making the Lists, "We aim to find companies with high growth potential and innovative models… Gazelle ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Consumer Electronics Smart Device Company Partners with TOJOY for European Expansion... we have full confidence in the development of companies such as Astrum in the European market." With the continuous development of Sino - European economic and trade relations, TOJOY Europe will ...
La questione Pechino toglie il sonno a Mario Draghi. Pd e M5S sono ormai asserviti alla CinaSecondo un report dell'intelligence statunitense, ToJoy è una diretta emanazione del governo di Pechino e questo spiegherebbe la freddezza del segretario del Pd nei confronti della durissima linea di ...
