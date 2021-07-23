Sinopec Builds World' s Largest Disinfectant Production Base

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021)products are now sold in more than 80 countries and territories, representing a third of global market share QIANJIANG, China, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/Jianghan Salt Chemical Hubei Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, ""), has completed a trial run of its new 12,000 tons/year concentrated bleaching powder batch feeder on July 23. At present, the Company's annualcapacity exceeds 100,000 tons, making it the's...