Sinopec Builds World's Largest Disinfectant Production Base (Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021) Sinopec Disinfectant products are now sold in more than 80 countries and territories, representing a third of global market share QIANJIANG, China, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Sinopec Jianghan Salt Chemical Hubei Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), has completed a trial run of its new 12,000 tons/year concentrated bleaching powder batch feeder on July 23. At present, the Company's annual Disinfectant Production capacity exceeds 100,000 tons, making it the World's Largest ...
