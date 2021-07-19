Shaping the Future of Higher Education: la open call si è conclusa con quattro progetti vincitori (Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) L’emergenza seguita alla diffusione del Covid-19 ha trasformato anche il paradigma della formazione, rendendo i modelli di apprendimento più aperti e versatili. In quest’ottica l’Università Luiss Guido Carli e LVenture Group hanno promosso il progetto di open Innovation nell’EdTech, partito con il concorso “Shaping the Future of Higher Education”. “Il mondo dell’Education deve necessariamente aprirsi ad ogni forma di cambiamento, intercettando tutte le opportunità offerte dalle nuove tecnologie”ha dichiarato Giovanni Lo Storto,Direttore Generale Luiss. 115 le candidature pervenute per la ...Leggi su huffingtonpost
