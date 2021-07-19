La Salute di Livenza : Corpo di un uomo è stato trovato in un canaleUomini e Donne : Per Ida Platano è sempre stato tutto vero e ...Jesolana, morto in un incidente Tiziano Masiero : aveva 23 anniFederico Chiesa scatenato... il video in discotecaIl bikini fluo di Elisabetta Canalis fa impazzire i fanCome trovare le immagini dei prodotti per il negozio eCommerceVIVI IL BRIVIDO DELLA PISTA IN CODEMASTERS(R) F1(R) 2021, CHE DEBUTTA ...Irina Shayk in piazza per festeggiare Euro 2020... nessuno la ...A Milano sacerdote arrestato per abusi su minoriUn vampiro! Uccide 10 bambini e beve il loro sangueUltime Blog

Shaping the Future of Higher Education | la open call si è conclusa con quattro progetti vincitori

L'emergenza seguita alla diffusione del Covid-19 ha trasformato anche il paradigma della formazione, ...

Shaping the Future of Higher Education: la open call si è conclusa con quattro progetti vincitori (Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) L’emergenza seguita alla diffusione del Covid-19 ha trasformato anche il paradigma della formazione, rendendo i modelli di apprendimento più aperti e versatili. In quest’ottica l’Università Luiss Guido Carli e LVenture Group hanno promosso il progetto di open Innovation nell’EdTech, partito con il concorso “Shaping the Future of Higher Education”. “Il mondo dell’Education deve necessariamente aprirsi ad ogni forma di cambiamento, intercettando tutte le opportunità offerte dalle nuove tecnologie”ha dichiarato Giovanni Lo Storto,Direttore Generale Luiss. 115 le candidature pervenute per la ...
Shaping the Future of Higher Education: la open call si è conclusa con quattro progetti vincitori

Concorso promosso dall’Università Luiss Guido Carli e LVenture Group. Selezione su 115 candidature, di cui 92 start-up e 23 team ...

