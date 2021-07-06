Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateAssiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiUltime Blog

Leading technology suppliers join forces with Flashnet to brighten Brussels | the EU capital | with a city-centric smart lighting solution

BRASOV, Romania, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brussels chooses to appoint an integrator to test and ...

BRASOV, Romania, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brussels chooses to appoint an integrator to test and approve a group of interoperable suppliers for the city's smart ambitions and Flashnet's inteliLIGHT is a part of it.

Brussels chooses to appoint an integrator to test and approve a group of interoperable suppliers for the city's smart ambitions and Flashnet's inteliLIGHT is a part of it.  Decrease in energy waste, reduced carbon emissions, minimized maintenance and operational costs are all important benefits provided by most smart street lighting providers, but Brussels has decided to go beyond all that and adopted a strategy guided by both its needs and future smart integrations. Sibelga, the utility grid ...
