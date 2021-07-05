South Asian Documentaries to Compete at Cannes Docs

(Di lunedì 5 luglio 2021)from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, and Nepal willfor the €10,000 ($11,866)-in-progress grand prize and other awards at the 2021 edition of. From Afghanistan, prolific short filmmaker Hezbullah Sultani’s feature documentary debut “Birds Street” explores Kabul’s showcase for avian life, a corner of the city tucked away behind a mosque untouched by war or modernization. The film is produced and co-edited by Sahras Karimi, whose feature directorial debut “Hava, Maryam, Ayesha” bowed at Venice in 2019, played at Busan and was Afghanistan’s entry for the ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : South Asian

Spread the love Documentaries from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, and Nepal will compete for the 10,000 ($11,866) docs - in - progress grand prize and other awards at the 2021 edition of Cannes Docs. ...The company has grown significantly in Europe and achieved strong growth inAsia over the ...Hitachi GLS's strong presence in APAC and its high - end home appliances in the rapidly growing...Milano ha ricordato oggi Luisa Fantasia, giovane mamma originaria di San Severo (Foggia), barbaramente uccisa in casa il 14 giugno del 1975, di fronte alla figlia di 18 mesi, da d ...COMUNICATO STAMPA - Responsabilità editoriale di Business Wire Ferring Presents New Data at ESHRE 2021 Supporting the Use of Rekovelle® (follitropin delta) for Individualized Fe ...