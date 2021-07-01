Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiUltime Blog

CASHét Entertainment Expands Digital Payment Service During COVID

CASHét Entertainment
CASHét Entertainment has enjoyed impressive growth During the COVID pandemic. The company, which ...

CASHét Entertainment has enjoyed impressive growth During the COVID pandemic. The company, which handles accounts payable Services for film and television productions, has reaped the rewards of its move into an all-Digital offering. That's been critical at a time when the transmissibility of COVID-19 had productions looking for ways to cut back on the handling of paper. "There's been a very strong need," says the company's president and COO Paul Rogers. "Everybody was scrambling to find a way to go paper-free and we had a payables offering in the market that met that ...
