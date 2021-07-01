CASHét Entertainment Expands Digital Payment Service During COVID

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021)has enjoyed impressive growththepandemic. The company, which handles accounts payables for film and television productions, has reaped the rewards of its move into an all-offering. That’s been critical at a time when the transmissibility of-19 had productions looking for ways to cut back on the handling of paper. “There’s been a very strong need,” says the company’s president and COO Paul Rogers. ” “Everybody was scrambling to find a way to go paper-free and we had a payables offering in the market that met that ...