Showbox Cannes Slate Brims With Korea’s Top Acting Talent (Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) “Parasite” star Song Kang-ho, who will be part of the main competition jury at Cannes Film Festival this year, will do double duty as the representative of Emergency Declaration, the Korean action drama film which plays out of competition. Song is joined in the cast of the film by two of Korea’s best actors Lee Byung-hun (“G.I.Joe,” “Ashfall”) and Jeon Do-yeon, who previously won the Acting palme at Cannes for her role in “Secret Sunshine.” The film involves a terror plot on board a plane from Seoul to Hawaii, but where the supposed terrorist is himself on board, puzzling a veteran detective who is investigating. When a ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Showbox Cannes
Showbox Cannes Slate Brims With Korea's Top Acting TalentSpread the love "Parasite" star Song Kang - ho, who will be part of the main competition jury at Cannes Film Festival this year, will do double duty as the representative of Emergency Declaration, the Korean action drama film which plays out of competition. Song is joined in the cast of the film ...
Showbox CannesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Showbox Cannes