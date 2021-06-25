Wonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchGTA Online - 7 nuove arene e ricompense triple per Scia mortaleMicrosoft annuncia Windows 11Apex Legends - Evento collezione Genesi - Il trailerMario Golf: Super Rush conquista la campionessa di golf Lucrezia ...Urban Trial Tricky - Insane Combos!Ultime Blog

Showbox Cannes Slate Brims With Korea’s Top Acting Talent (Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) “Parasite” star Song Kang-ho, who will be part of the main competition jury at Cannes Film Festival this year, will do double duty as the representative of Emergency Declaration, the Korean action drama film which plays out of competition. Song is joined in the cast of the film by two of Korea’s best actors Lee Byung-hun (“G.I.Joe,” “Ashfall”) and Jeon Do-yeon, who previously won the Acting palme at Cannes for her role in “Secret Sunshine.” The film involves a terror plot on board a plane from Seoul to Hawaii, but where the supposed terrorist is himself on board, puzzling a veteran detective who is investigating. When a ...
