Perosphere Technologies Announces CE-IVD Marking of the Perosphere Technologies PoC Coagulometer System for DOAC and Heparin Testing

 Perosphere Technologies Inc. today announced CE (Conformité Européene)-IVD Marking of its Point-of-Care (PoC) Coagulometer System. The CE Mark confirms that the Company's PoC Coagulometer System meets the safety requirements of the European In-Vitro Diagnostic Devices Directive (98/79/EC) and allows Perosphere Technologies to begin commercialization of its products throughout the European Union and other CE Mark geographies. The Perosphere Technologies PoC Coagulometer is a hand-held device, equipped with a color touch screen, barcode ...
