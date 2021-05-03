Donna morta trovati a pezzi in un cassonetto a BolognaDavide Masitti : Dj italiano Da Frikkyo morto in Francia con una ...Ultimo mese di Scuola : Da oggi 90% in aulaMigranti : 35 afgani sbarcati sul GarganoR-Type Final 2 RecensioneVincita record a Gratta e Vinci, 3 milioni di euro in 20 giorni : Non ...Covid-19, nel mondo oltre 150 mln i contagi : In Italia 500mila ...Apex Legends: Origini: mostrate le abilità di Valkyrie4 MAGGIO: STAR WARS DAYMetro Exodus: più velocità grazie al DLSS 2.0 di NVIDIA

BioVaxys And BioElpida Sign Definitive Exclusive Agreement To Begin Ovarian Cancer Vaccine Bioproduction

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (CSE: BIOV.CN) (FRA: ...

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (CSE: BIOV.CN) (FRA: 5LB) (OTC: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that it has Signed the Definitive Exclusive Bioproduction Agreement ("Agreement") with BioElpida S.A.S. ("BioElpida") of Lyon, France, to Begin the clinical-grade Bioproduction and aseptic packaging for BXV-0918A, BioVaxys' Vaccine candidate for Stage III/Stage IV Ovarian Cancer.  BioVaxys and BioElpida executed a Term Sheet in February outlining the commercial relationship, with todays Definitive ...
