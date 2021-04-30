Metro Exodus: più velocità grazie al DLSS 2.0 di NVIDIAGTA Online: ricompense triple in Guerriglia motorizzata PANINI presenta Pokémon - Il Magazine UfficialeHearthstone introduce i Verrospino in Battaglia e i Mazzi PreforgiatiStati Uniti : Video shock su ispanico soffocatoCuneese, rapina in gioielleria di Grinzane Cavour : 2 mortiSamsung presenta la nuova serie Galaxy Book Pro e il nuovo Galaxy BookACE COMBAT 7: DLC Experimental Aircraft Series disponibilePanda Security: come individuare e rimuovere i virus dagli smartphoneeFOOTBALL PES ANNUNCIA LA PARTNERSHIP CON IL NAPOLI

Doosan Robotics Unveils Industry' s First ROS Package that Supports ROS 2 Foxy Fitzroy

- SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics Inc. announced the release of the ...

Doosan Robotics Unveils Industry's First ROS Package that Supports ROS 2 Foxy Fitzroy (Di venerdì 30 aprile 2021)

Doosan Robotics Inc. announced the release of the Doosan ROS 2 Package, compatible with the latest ROS 2 Foxy Fitzroy. Releasing the Package in early 2021, Doosan Robotics positions itself as the First to operate collaborative robots driven by the newest version of ROS 2. Doosan Robotics strategically designed its ROS 2 Foxy Package to provide both convenience and accessibility. As the Package is compatible with Doosan Robot Language (DRL), operators of Doosan robots with only standard ROS knowledge can easily create intelligent ...
