Doosan Robotics Unveils Industry's First ROS Package that Supports ROS 2 Foxy Fitzroy - SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2021
Doosan Robotics Inc. announced the release of the Doosan ROS 2 Package, compatible with the latest ROS 2 Foxy Fitzroy. Releasing the Package in early 2021, Doosan Robotics positions itself as the First to operate collaborative robots driven by the newest version of ROS 2. Doosan Robotics strategically designed its ROS 2 Foxy Package to provide both convenience and accessibility. As the Package is compatible with Doosan Robot Language (DRL), operators of Doosan robots with only standard ROS knowledge can easily create intelligent
Sistemi di presa modulare Plug & Work per cobot Doosan, Techman e Universal Robots
SCHUNK ha semplificato l'approccio all'automazione con robot leggeri, estendo la gamma Plug & Work per cobot di Doosan Robotics, Techman Robot e Universal Robots.
Doosan Robotics Unveils Industry’s First ROS Package that Supports ROS 2 Foxy FitzroySEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics Inc. announced the release of the Doosan ROS 2 package, compatible with the latest ROS ...
