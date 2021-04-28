Loop Energy Receives and Fulfills Fuel Cell Module Order For Ten Transit Bus Fleet in Nanjing, China (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) - VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN), a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen Fuel Cell-based solutions, announces the receipt and fulfillment of an Order for ten units of the company's proprietary eFlow® Fuel Cell Modules from Beijing IN-Power for integration by Skywell New Energy Vehicles Group (Skywell) in Nanjing, China. The shipment marks the second phase of a previously announced memorandum of understanding between the Lishui Economic Development Zone of Nanjing and Beijing IN-Power — Loop Energy's China-based joint venture partner supplying the Fuel Cell ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
