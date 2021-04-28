Loop Energy Receives and Fulfills Fuel Cell Module Order For Ten Transit Bus Fleet in Nanjing | China

(Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) - VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/(TSX: LPEN), a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen-based solutions, announces the receipt and fulfillment of anfor ten units of the company's proprietary eFlow®s from Beijing IN-Power for integration by Skywell NewVehicles Group (Skywell) in. The shipment marks the second phase of a previously announced memorandum of understanding between the Lishui Economic Development Zone ofand Beijing IN-Power —'s-based joint venture partner supplying the...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Loop Energy

Egitto Today News

...VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) inks binding LOI to invest in renewablecompany Stardust ...A9J) continues to hit good gold and silver values in Philadelphia project drilling click here...Anche i consigli dell'Saving Trust e l'installazione di un sistema energetico smart possono ...con l'azienda specializzata in riciclo TerraCycle al Progetto di shopping a zero rifiutie ad ...Berry Global Group, Inc. , announced its continued leading investments in access to circular polyolefins from advanced recycling to support customer sustainability goals. These polyolefins are ...Suresite is partnering with Vancouver-based Loop Insights to enable UK forecourt retailers to access real-time transaction data from any point of sale.