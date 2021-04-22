13 titoli EA disponibili sul Game Pass Ultimate riceveranno l'FPS ...Call of Duty Warzone | Trailer Stagione 3Alfa chiusa di Diablo Immortal disponibile oggi con nuovi contenutiRogue Spirit, un nuovo action-adventure roguelite verrà pubblicato da ...ARRIVA IN ITALIA IL CIRCUITO TORMENTA, LA COMPETIZIONE PENSATA PER ...Tales of ARISE arriva a settembre 2021! Scopri i nuovi trailer!PlayStation e Firewalk Studios annunciano una nuova IP multigiocatoreGTA Online: ricompense triple incarichi casinò e sui diamanti nel ...F1: gli spunti di riflessione dopo il GP di ImolaAnnunciato Farming Simulator 22

Blueback Global has been recognized as part of the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021. This prestigious award is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The FT The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies comprises the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. 500 Companies are featured on the list, which was announced online on April 13, 2021 and can currently be viewed on the FT website. Out of the millions ...
Blueback Global Awarded as One of the Financial Times’ “The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021”

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueback Global has been recognized as part of the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing ...
