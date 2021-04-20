Huawei SmartLi UPS Wins Finalist in "Best of Show Award" at Interop Tokyo 2021 (Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) Tokyo, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On April 14, at Interop Tokyo 2021, Huawei SmartLi UPS Wins Finalist in "Best of Show Award". Huawei SmartLi UPS is one of the star products of digital power, featuring the industry's Ultra-high Reliability, Ultra-high Power Density, Ultra-high Efficiency, and Super Intelligence. At the Award ceremony, the judges highly recognized the innovativeness of Huawei SmartLi UPS solution, which Shows the efforts and achievements that Huawei has made in the data center power supply and distribution system. "Huawei has made ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On April 14, at Interop Tokyo 2021, Huawei SmartLi UPS Wins Finalist in "Best of Show Award". Huawei SmartLi UPS is one of the star products of digital power, featuring the industry's Ultra-high Reliability, Ultra-high Power Density, Ultra-high Efficiency, and Super Intelligence. At the Award ceremony, the judges highly recognized the innovativeness of Huawei SmartLi UPS solution, which Shows the efforts and achievements that Huawei has made in the data center power supply and distribution system. "Huawei has made ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huawei SmartLiXiaomi Mi Band 2: la nostra recensione | Agg. HDblog
Huawei SmartLiSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei SmartLi