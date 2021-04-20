Cugino Itt : muore Felix Silla de La famiglia AddamsGabriel Garko : basta bugie su di me, dall'ares-gate al mio coming ...Maurizio Cerrato ucciso per un parcheggio a Torre AnnunziataVaccino Johnson & Johnson : Atteso il parere dell'EmaNdrangheta : 53 arresti, blitz contro la cosca PesceCome ottenere e perchè richiedere un prestito personaleSony presenta le cuffie WH-1000XM4 in edizione limitata Silent WhiteNieR Replicant: contenuti extra anche dopo l'uscitaRipetitore WiFi e 4G : Una soluzione efficace per migliorare la tua ...Apex Legends - Arriva Valkyrie - Storie di Frontiera Northstar

Huawei SmartLi UPS Wins Finalist in Best of Show Award at Interop Tokyo 2021

Tokyo, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 14, at Interop Tokyo 2021, Huawei SmartLi UPS Wins ...

On April 14, at Interop Tokyo 2021, Huawei SmartLi UPS Wins Finalist in "Best of Show Award". Huawei SmartLi UPS is one of the star products of digital power, featuring the industry's Ultra-high Reliability, Ultra-high Power Density, Ultra-high Efficiency, and Super Intelligence. At the Award ceremony, the judges highly recognized the innovativeness of Huawei SmartLi UPS solution, which Shows the efforts and achievements that Huawei has made in the data center power supply and distribution system. "Huawei has made ...
