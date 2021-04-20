Huawei SmartLi UPS Wins Finalist in Best of Show Award at Interop Tokyo 2021

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 20 aprile 2021), April 20,/PRNewswire/On April 14, atUPSin "of".UPS is one of the star products of digital power, featuring the industry's Ultra-high Reliability, Ultra-high Power Density, Ultra-high Efficiency, and Super Intelligence. At theceremony, the judges highly recognized the innovativeness ofUPS solution, whichs the efforts and achievements thathas made in the data center power supply and distribution system. "has made ...