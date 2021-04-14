Moto2 | Raúl Fernández already has MotoGP connections

(Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021)'schapter has got off to the best possible start , the rider a fixed presence in the leading group. He finished the Qatar races in fifth and third place and, after a 2020 Moto3 ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Moto2 Raúl

Fernández'schapter has got off to the best possible start , the rider a fixed presence in the leading group. He finished the Qatar races in fifth and third place and, after a 2020 Moto3 ...Il capitolo delladiFernández è iniziato nel migliore dei modi , con la sua presenza costante nel gruppo di testa. In Qatar, infatti, nei due GP ha ottenuto un quinto e un terzo posto e lo spagnolo, che l'...