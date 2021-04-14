Moto2, Raúl Fernández already has MotoGP connections (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) Raúl Fernández's Moto2 chapter has got off to the best possible start , the rider a fixed presence in the leading group. He finished the Qatar races in fifth and third place and, after a 2020 Moto3 ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Moto2 Raúl
Moto2, Raúl Fernández already has MotoGP connectionsRaúl Fernández's Moto2 chapter has got off to the best possible start , the rider a fixed presence in the leading group. He finished the Qatar races in fifth and third place and, after a 2020 Moto3 ...
Moto2, Raúl Fernández ha già contatti in MotoGPIl capitolo della Moto2 di Raúl Fernández è iniziato nel migliore dei modi , con la sua presenza costante nel gruppo di testa. In Qatar, infatti, nei due GP ha ottenuto un quinto e un terzo posto e lo spagnolo, che l'...
Moto2 RaúlSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Moto2 Raúl