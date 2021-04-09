Travel Tech Company Sherpa? Launches Interactive Travel Reopening Map; Announces American Airlines as First Partner (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) Map Features Global Entry Requirements and COVID-19 Testing and Quarantine Rules for Stress-Free Travel TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Leading Travel Tech Company Sherpa? powers the return to Travel by expanding its product offering with their Travel Reopening Map. Travel providers and customers are eager to start Traveling again—but what was once familiar is now complex due to the rapid pace of change in Travel rules. Through Sherpa's Map-based UI, Partners, such as Airlines, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Startup, il Covid non frena gli investimentiL'impatto del Covid - 19 si è visto soprattutto sul verticale Travel, con un solo round nel 2020 a differenza di una media di 3 nel triennio precedente, e sul Mobility Tech, con 7 round nel 2019 ma ...
Plug and Play Selects 154 Startups For Their Summer 2021 Batches... Energy , Enterprise Tech , Fintech , Health , Insurtech , Internet of Things , Mobility , Real Estate & Construction , or Travel & Hospitality . 40% of the startups are based outside the U. S. The ...
Travel tech, BizAway chiude round da 2 milioni di euro Il Sole 24 ORE
Travel Tech Company Sherpa° Launches Interactive Travel Reopening Map; Announces American Airlines as First PartnerMap Features Global Entry Requirements and COVID-19 Testing and Quarantine Rules for Stress-Free Travel TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ...
Plug and Play Selects 154 Startups For Their Summer 2021 BatchesSUNNYVALE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has selected 154 startups into their Summer 2021 Batches. These companies have been ...
