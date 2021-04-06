Red Dead Online: Bonus e Ricompense per NaturalistiArriva la stagione 2021 del FIA Certified Gran Turismo ChampionshipE3 2021 solo digitale dal 12 e il 15 giugnoOverwatch: dimezzato il tempo di risposta grazie a NVIDIA ReflexInizia oggi il Mi Fan Festival 2021BRAVIA CORE: intrattenimento cinematografico con le TV Sony BRAVIA XR A maggio TV BRAVIA XR X90J Full Array LED e intelligenza cognitivaCoronavirus, ultime notizie sul Covid-19 di oggi martedì 6 aprileFalsità dei giornali su di me! La lettera di Giuseppe ConteCovid su pulsanti e maniglie : Il virus viaggia su bus e treni a Roma

Bigger than life | la nuova collezione di documentari di IWONDERFULL

Bigger than life | la nuova collezione di documentari di IWONDERFULL
Dall’ 8 Aprile il servizio IWONDERFULL propone un approfondimento mirato sul genere del documentario ...

Bigger than life: la nuova collezione di documentari di IWONDERFULL (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) Dall' 8 Aprile il servizio IWONDERFULL propone un approfondimento mirato sul genere del documentario nella collezione Bigger than life. I tre titoli pubblicizzati, non sono altro che il racconto di come il fare cinema, possa avere un ruolo quasi catartico e sempre più simile ad una liberazione emotiva. L'arte che cerca di superare la finzione raccontando la realtà e la sofferenza nella maniera più reale possibile. Per provare a fare ciò IWONDERFULL raccoglie 3 dei più grandi documentari degli ultimi anni. Il film della settimana: come è nato The Act of Killing? Una scena di The Act of Killing Joshua Oppenheimer è, probabilmente, uno dei più grandi documentaristi viventi. Come film della settimana, IWONDERFULL ...
Cinema, quando favorisce gesti catartici e fa prendere coscienza, il confine tra finzione e realtà diventa labile

Questa settimana, IWONDERFULL offre ai suoi spettatori tre film in cui il Cinema è Bigger than life , perché queste vite le fa sue, le rende, in un modo o nell'altro, epiche e se ne fa messaggero. ...

Bigger than life: la nuova collezione di documentari di IWONDERFULL

IWONDERFULL mette a disposizione dall' 8 Aprile la collezione Bigger than life formata da 3 capolavori del genere documentaristico.

