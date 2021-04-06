Bigger than life: la nuova collezione di documentari di IWONDERFULL (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) Dall’ 8 Aprile il servizio IWONDERFULL propone un approfondimento mirato sul genere del documentario nella collezione Bigger than life. I tre titoli pubblicizzati, non sono altro che il racconto di come il fare cinema, possa avere un ruolo quasi catartico e sempre più simile ad una liberazione emotiva. L’arte che cerca di superare la finzione raccontando la realtà e la sofferenza nella maniera più reale possibile. Per provare a fare ciò IWONDERFULL raccoglie 3 dei più grandi documentari degli ultimi anni. Il film della settimana: come è nato The Act of Killing? Una scena di The Act of Killing Joshua Oppenheimer è, probabilmente, uno dei più grandi documentaristi viventi. Come film della settimana, IWONDERFULL ... Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) Dall’ 8 Aprile il serviziopropone un approfondimento mirato sul genere delo nella. I tre titoli pubblicizzati, non sono altro che il racconto di come il fare cinema, possa avere un ruolo quasi catartico e sempre più simile ad una liberazione emotiva. L’arte che cerca di superare la finzione raccontando la realtà e la sofferenza nella maniera più reale possibile. Per provare a fare ciòraccoglie 3 dei più grandidegli ultimi anni. Il film della settimana: come è nato The Act of Killing? Una scena di The Act of Killing Joshua Oppenheimer è, probabilmente, uno dei più grandisti viventi. Come film della settimana,...

