I Let You By The River della JPRW Gang, il video virale dei gattini (Di sabato 3 aprile 2021) Se vuoi una vita felice devi fare in modo che I Let You By The River della JPRW Gang entri nel tuo quotidiano. Ti accorgerai che è la cura contro i down emozionali della pandemia, i problemi personali, i burnout da lavoro e la claustrofobia esistenziale. Tutto nasce da un canto popolare, un video virale e il genio di quattro produttori italiani. I Let You By The River della JPRW Gang è la rivisitazione in inglese di un canto popolare finlandese. Ievan Polkka, questo il brano originale, è stato scritto nel 1930 da Eino Kettune e parla dell'amore di un uomo per Ieva. Lui vorrebbe ballare con lei, ma la madre della ragazza non glielo permette. La coppia fugge nella casa di un ...

