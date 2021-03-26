Climate leaders resolve to step up their efforts on the road to COP26 at EC - EIB 'Investing in Climate Action' event (Di venerdì 26 marzo 2021) ... and the timing, and the goals and the size of them and where we are today… is almost certainly ... adding " " When the EIB announced it would stop financing fossil fuels, it raised the bar, including ...Leggi su etribuna
Climate leaders resolve to step up their efforts on the road to COP26 at EC - EIB 'Investing in Climate Action' event... enable an equitable distribution of clean technologies, and ensure a just transition to a zero carbon future was the focus of discussions yesterday as climate leaders and experts from around the ...
Vaccines: A Very European DisasterWe're a nation full of anti - evolutionists, climate change deniers and, more recently, Covid ...the most disturbing thing about this whole fiasco is that it can't be blamed merely on a few bad leaders.
OGGI 23 Marzo, giornata mondiale Meteorologia su come valorizzare l'acquaI presidenti Áder e Rahmon fanno parte del panel di 15 membri Water and Climate Leaders , che è di fronte alla coalizione internazionale guidata dall'OMM e da 10 agenzie delle Nazioni Unite. La ...
Wall Street: pressing di Kerry per una finanza più verdeLa spinta si inserisce nell'ambito dell'atteso appuntamento del 22 aprile per il Climate Leaders Summit, durante il quale Joe Biden dovrebbe presentare la sua agenda per la lotta al cambiamento ...
