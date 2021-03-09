Road Races: the Tourist Trophy starts planning its 2022 edition (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) The 2020 - 2021 period will be remembered for its lack of Road racing events and, above all, no Tourist Trophy , cancelled both years owing to the Covid - 19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the organisers of ... Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Advertising
motosprint : Road Races: il #TouristTrophy pensa già all'edizione 2022 - TOLLRacingTeam : @RoadRacingCore Grazie amici !! Anzi tutto ci vediamo sulle Road Races , con o senza l’agiuto delle nostre federazione... ????????? - tweetchris46 : RT @motosprint: #Daytona200: ecco la #Yamaha R6 di Michael #Dunlop -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Road Races
Road Races: the Tourist Trophy starts planning its 2022 edition... Superbike and Sidecar Race 1 6 June : Supersport Race 1 and Superstock 8 June : Lightweight and Supersport Race 2 10 June : Sidecar Race 2 and Senior TT Translated by Heather Watson Road Races, ...
Road Races: il Tourist Trophy pensa già all'edizione 2022Road Races, Michael Dunlop: 'Ho imparato a convivere con le tragedie' La settimana di gare Le gare si svolgeranno da sabato 4 a venerdì 10 giugno , a giorni alterni e con due gare per giornata, ...
Road Races, Lightweight: Stefano Bonetti passa all'Aprilia RS660 Motosprint.it
La gara "Best of Both" vedrà gli appassionati di mountain bike competere contro i ciclisti su strada e gravelRacers can compete alone or in teams, with both men’s and women’s categories. Riders can complete the whole course on one bike (road, mountain, or gravel) or change bikes for the different sections. T ...
Lugagnano Off Road, doppio podio ad AlbengaDue giorni di gare di spessore e di forte adesione: sembrava la cornice, a livello di partecipanti, di un vero campionato italiano. Ed erano molti i biker ...
Road RacesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Road Races