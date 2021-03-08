Festa della donna 8 marzo : Liliana Segre per le mamme africaneBattipaglia, Rogo in casa anziani : muore badanteSerie A : Risultati della 26.ma giornataCovid, Ministro Speranza : Se curva cresce più zone rosseVaccini, il sindaco Corleone Nicolò Nicolosi si dimetteHoa - The Forest Gameplay WalkthroughAscolti Sanremo 2021, quarta serata 43,3% di shareEcco perché fare ricerche di mercato prima di aprire un account ...La resina epossidica: come si usa e che effetti ottenereFROGGER IN TOY TOWN: NUOVA MODALITÀ “GARA DI RESISTENZA”

­Hisense Empowers Women to Take up Challenges

QINGDAO, China, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global employment losses for Women stand at 5%, versus ...

QINGDAO, China, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Global employment losses for Women stand at 5%, versus 3.9% for men in 2020, according to the ILO Monitor. In particular, Women are much more likely to drop out of the labour market. Notwithstanding a more competitive pressure on Women, Hisense (600060.SH) adheres to empowering more Women to achieve accomplishments while taking up Challenges. Gender Equality in the Workplace Hisense values respect, dedication, innovation, and efficiency as its corporate spirit. "Respect" comes out on top of the list. The company advocates gender equality and provides equal employment opportunities for female employees worldwide. The proportion of Women in Hisense's global employment is around 40%, higher than the global average of 38.89% (according to the ...
