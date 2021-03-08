Hisense Empowers Women to Take up Challenges (Di lunedì 8 marzo 2021) QINGDAO, China, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Global employment losses for Women stand at 5%, versus 3.9% for men in 2020, according to the ILO Monitor. In particular, Women are much more likely to drop out of the labour market. Notwithstanding a more competitive pressure on Women, Hisense (600060.SH) adheres to empowering more Women to achieve accomplishments while taking up Challenges. Gender Equality in the Workplace Hisense values respect, dedication, innovation, and efficiency as its corporate spirit. "Respect" comes out on top of the list. The company advocates gender equality and provides equal employment opportunities for female employees worldwide. The proportion of Women in Hisense's global employment is around 40%, higher than the global average of 38.89% (according to the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
