LMRKTS Completes Successful Proof of Concept Simplifying ISDA SIMM Optimization

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMRKTS, an industry-leading Optimization and ...

LMRKTS Completes Successful Proof of Concept Simplifying ISDA SIMM Optimization (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) NEW YORK and LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/

LMRKTS, an industry-leading Optimization and compression provider, announced today the Successful completion of a Proof of Concept (PoC) for a holistic ISDA Standard Initial Margin Model (SIMM) Optimization across Rates and FX products. LMRKTS led the PoC in conjunction  with AcadiaSoft, Inc., the leading industry provider of risk and collateral management services for the derivatives community. The PoC for this new industry service leverages LMRKTS' best-in-class mathematical expertise and AcadiaSoft's extensive network and data management capabilities to deliver margin reductions for buy-side and sell-side financial institutions. Market participants are required to ...
