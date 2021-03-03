J L Stream launches a 'Made in India' Social LIVE streaming app (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) MUMBAI, India, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/
With over 680 million active internet users and 450 million Social network users, India has one of the lowest-priced data in the world. This second largest online market is fast growing to be one of the largest consumers of content globally. J L Stream is promoted by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, entrepreneur Raj Kundra along with an advisory board of industry visionaries like Raj Nayak - former chief of Viacom, Bunty Bahl - CEO at ITW Playworx Media & Entertainment & Nandan Jha - former COO Ease My Trip. J L stands for Jaldi LIVE - a Social LIVE Streaming mobile app that gives users an opportunity to Stream their talent, get discovered, chat & earn. The app has a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
