J L Stream launches a ' Made in India' Social LIVE streaming app

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) MUMBAI,, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/With over 680 million active internet users and 450 millionnetwork users,has one of the lowest-priced data in the world. This second largest online market is fast growing to be one of the largest consumers of content globally. J Lis promoted by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, entrepreneur Raj Kundra along with an advisory board of industry visionaries like Raj Nayak - former chief of Viacom, Bunty Bahl - CEO at ITW Playworx Media & Entertainment & Nandan Jha - former COO Ease My Trip. J L stands for Jaldi- aing mobile app that gives users an opportunity totheir talent, get discovered, chat & earn. The app has a ...