Why Famtech Will Become a Major Trend in the Coming Years

- MOSCOW, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Famtech is technology designed to help families on their path ...

Famtech is technology designed to help families on their path to prosperity and well-being. While the term is not widely used, the Famtech industry already exists and is growing rapidly among start-ups and non-profit initiatives. They help families keep their finances in check, monitor health, plan and manage pregnancy, hire nannies, teachers, nurses, etc. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Famtech attracts more businesses and philanthropists.       Why so? In 2020 families were placed under pressure from a shrinking labor market, rising costs and new functions occurring. Today the family needs support more than ever, and many people understand this. So, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, 130+ project founders launched The Fam Tech Founders Collaborative.  Another reason: millennials start their own ...
