Dominating Specs and Performance Led to GIGABYTE' s Successful Laptop Sales

TAIPEI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of NVIDIA's new mobile RTX 30 graphics card, ...

With the launch of NVIDIA's new mobile RTX 30 graphics card, GIGABYTE also rolled out its latest-gen pro-gaming AORUS series and creator-aimed AERO series Laptops powered by the same GPUs. Taking advantage of the Dominating Performance, specifications and feature sets, GIGABYTE RTX 30 series Laptops offer excellent value resulting in strong Sales numbers in many regions around the globe. Speaking of Performance, unlike the comparative models in the market that mostly adopt the Intel 4-core H35 processors, GIGABYTE RTX 30 series Laptops come paired with the more potent 8-core Intel H45 CPUs, which can fully utilize the Performance of the RTX 30 mobile GPUs. Both ...
TAIPEI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of NVIDIA's new mobile RTX 30 graphics card, GIGABYTE also rolled out its latest-gen pro-gaming ...
