Mafias | one thing only Interview with the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor | Federico Cafiero De Raho

For the column “What does Mafia mean? – Dialogues on legality” by Sergio Nazzaro hosted on the online ...

Mafias: one thing only. Interview with the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor, Federico Cafiero De Raho (Di lunedì 15 febbraio 2021) For the column “What does Mafia mean? – Dialogues on legality” by Sergio Nazzaro hosted on the online magazine of Eurispes. Are there different Mafias, criminal organizations, or are we faced with a single Mafia that acts in unison? And how distant are Terrorism and Mafia? These questions are answered by the experience and knowledge of Federico Cafiero De Raho, National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor, who, after having worked in the fight against the Casalesi Clan, leads the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate ...
Biggest ever 'Ndrangheta trial kicks off
... 'Ndrangheta is also regarded as the most impenetrable of Italy's mafias, with its close-knit ... The European law enforcement agency Europol has identified the 'Ndrangheta mafia as one of the "most ...
Felice Maniero gets 4 yrs for mistreating partner on appeal
He was once one of Italy's most feared crime bosses, outside the five traditional southern mafias of 'Ndrangheta, Cosa Nostra, Camorra, Stidda and Sacra Corona Unita. (ANSA).
