LimaCorporate Receives Regulatory Approvals For Smart Space Digital Platform (Di giovedì 11 febbraio 2021) SAN DANIELE DEL FRIULI, Italy, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
LimaCorporate makes important strides in the development of its Digital Platform designed to assist surgeons in delivering improved outcomes with an accessible and sustainable economic model, following the milestone-based acquisition of TechMah Medical LLC. TechMah Medical LLC was founded by Dr. Mohamed Mahfouz, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Tennessee, in 2014. On December 28, 2020, TechMah Medical LLC received 510-K clearance from the FDA for its proprietary Smart Space Humeral 3D Positioner for use in Total Shoulder Arthroplasty and on February 03, 2021 it received 510-K clearance for its Smart Space Cubit Guidance also for Total Shoulder Arthroplasty. In addition, on January 19, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
