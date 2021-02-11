Assetto Corsa Competizione - DLC 'British GT Pack' disponibile su PCeFootball.Pro IQONIQ: PROGRAMMA QUARTA GIORNATA DI CAMPIONATOLa maestra Maria Lobefaro muore a 44 anni a causa del CovidRousseau M5S su Governo Draghi : oltre 100 mila votiUltime Mario Draghi: Al lavoro sulla squadra di governo, voto MS5 per ...PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle nuovo DLC disponibile da oggiEzRecorder 330 Standalone: Capture Box streamingIl Campionato di Teamfight Tactics: Destini inizierà ad aprileDESTINY 2: LA STAGIONE DEGLI ELETTI ORA DISPONIBILECovid-19, oltre 106,9 Mln di casi : In Italia 422 vittime nelle ...

LimaCorporate Receives Regulatory Approvals For Smart Space Digital Platform

SAN DANIELE DEL FRIULI, Italy, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LimaCorporate makes important strides in ...

 LimaCorporate makes important strides in the development of its Digital Platform designed to assist surgeons in delivering improved outcomes with an accessible and sustainable economic model, following the milestone-based acquisition of TechMah Medical LLC. TechMah Medical LLC was founded by Dr. Mohamed Mahfouz, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Tennessee, in 2014. On December 28, 2020, TechMah Medical LLC received 510-K clearance from the FDA for its proprietary Smart Space Humeral 3D Positioner for use in Total Shoulder Arthroplasty and on February 03, 2021 it received 510-K clearance for its Smart Space Cubit Guidance also for Total Shoulder Arthroplasty. In addition, on January 19, ...
