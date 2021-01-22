Global Center on Adaptation GCA | Nobel Laureates | Global Scientists call on World Leaders to Accelerate Climate Adaptation as part of Post-Covid Economic Stimulus

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 22 gennaio 2021) - ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/Today, fiveand more than 3,000from over 100 countries signed up to the "Groningen Science Declaration"ing on, decision-makers and investors, to change the way we understand, plan and invest for a changingto ensure we limit future damage. The signing took place ahead of the virtualSummit (CAS 2021) on 25th-26th January. The statement, initiated by Patrick Verkooijen, CEO ofon(GCA), is released as figures from the first "GCA State and Trends in ...