Waga Energy and Ferrovial Servicios to deliver massive landfill gas-to-biomethane project in Spain (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) The Can Mata project is the first landfill gas injection project in Europe to be financed by a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). GRENOBLE, France, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Ferrovial Servicios, a leading global service operator, has selected Waga Energy to produce biomethane at the Can Mata landfill, one of Spain's largest landfill, near Barcelona. The site will be the first in Spain to use the WagaBOX® purification technology, developed by Waga Energy to recover landfill gas in the form of biomethane, a renewable substitute for natural gas. The WagaBOX® unit at the Can ...
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Waga EnergyBiometano da discarica, in Spagna firmato il primo contratto PPA Rinnovabili
