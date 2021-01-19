Waga Energy and Ferrovial Servicios to deliver massive landfill gas-to-biomethane project in Spain

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) The Can Matais the firstgas injectionin Europe to be financed by a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). GRENOBLE, France, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a leading global service operator, has selectedto produceat the Can Mata, one of's largest, near Barcelona. The site will be the first into use theBOX® purification technology, developed byto recovergas in the form of, a renewable substitute for natural gas. TheBOX® unit at the Can ...