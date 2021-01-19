Un nuovo manga per Assassin’s CreedAsti, per traslocare trascura i suoi cani: ora uno è morto!FALLEN LEGION REVENANTS: DEMO GRATUITA E UN NUOVO TRAILERCovid-19 : Il Vaccino di Pfizer blocca anche il contagioCoronavirus, morto a 48 anni il finanziere Francesco CozzolinoLonardo in Aula risponde alla Meloni: Linea aerea Mastella? Le ...L' applauso di tutto il Senato per Liliana SegreLA DEMO GRATUITA DI BALAN WONDERWORLD IN USCITALouis, il cane cieco che è stato adottato da una persona che sta ...Sicurezza informatica: Panda Security fotografa il Paese dopo un anno ...

Waga Energy and Ferrovial Servicios to deliver massive landfill gas-to-biomethane project in Spain

The Can Mata project is the first landfill gas injection project in Europe to be financed by a ...

zazoom
Commenta
Waga Energy and Ferrovial Servicios to deliver massive landfill gas-to-biomethane project in Spain (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) The Can Mata project is the first landfill gas injection project in Europe to be financed by a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). GRENOBLE, France, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Ferrovial Servicios, a leading global service operator, has selected Waga Energy to produce biomethane at the Can Mata landfill, one of Spain's largest landfill, near Barcelona. The site will be the first in Spain to use the WagaBOX® purification technology, developed by Waga Energy to recover landfill gas in the form of biomethane, a renewable substitute for natural gas. The WagaBOX® unit at the Can ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Waga Energy

Biometano da discarica, in Spagna firmato il primo contratto PPA  Rinnovabili
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Waga Energy
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Waga Energy Waga Energy Ferrovial Servicios deliver