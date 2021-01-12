GLI SMART TV DI LG RICEVERANNO STADIA CLOUD GAMINGSan Valentino 2021 : Il Regalo Perfetto Per LeiMSI MODERN 14 si fa in quattroCES 2021: LG PRESENTA UNA VISIONE DI FUTUROCovid-19, nuovo paziente 1 già a novembre 2019Intensa l’attività benefica dei Fratelli cristiani che fanno il ...Sony presenta due nuovi speaker wirelessCovid-19, Bollettino oggi 08/01 : 17.533 nuovi casi e 620 vittimeAddio a Solange, l'ultimo messaggio del sensitivo Paolo BucinelliCovid-19,nel mondo oltre 88 Mln di contagi : Riaprono le Scuole

Triggering govt crisis would be big mistake - Zingaretti

But it is one thing to ask to reinforce it, it is another to bring it down. Provoking a crisis would not ...

zazoom
Commenta
Triggering govt crisis would be big mistake - Zingaretti (Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) "But it is one thing to ask to reinforce it, it is another to bring it down. "Provoking a crisis would not be understood by 99% of the Italian people. "It's a serious political mistake and I make an ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Triggering govt

Triggering govt crisis would be big mistake - Zingaretti
(see related stories) ROME, JAN 12 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Tuesday warned ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party against triggering a government crisis. "The PD c ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Triggering govt
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Triggering govt Triggering govt crisis would mistake