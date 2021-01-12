Triggering govt crisis would be big mistake - Zingaretti (Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) "But it is one thing to ask to reinforce it, it is another to bring it down. "Provoking a crisis would not be understood by 99% of the Italian people. "It's a serious political mistake and I make an ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
(see related stories) ROME, JAN 12 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Tuesday warned ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party against triggering a government crisis. "The PD c ...
