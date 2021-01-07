Zoomlion Celebrates Maiden Assembly of Intelligent Excavator in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. () has achieved a major breakthrough in themanufacturing of large-tonnages as the firstrolled off theline on December 31, 2020 in the first constructedManufacturing Park (the "Park") in(the "") in Changsha, Hunan Province. The groundbreaking achievement heralds a new phase of the's development, as the project continues to complete its general construction while manufacturing advanced ...