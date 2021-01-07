Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fare

Zoomlion Celebrates Maiden Assembly of Intelligent Excavator in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., ...

zazoom
Commenta
Zoomlion Celebrates Maiden Assembly of Intelligent Excavator in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) has achieved a major breakthrough in the Intelligent manufacturing of large-tonnage Excavators as the first Excavator rolled off the Assembly line on December 31, 2020 in the first constructed Intelligent Excavator Manufacturing Park (the "Park") in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City (the "City") in Changsha, Hunan Province. The groundbreaking achievement heralds a new phase of the City's development, as the project continues to complete its general construction while manufacturing advanced ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zoomlion Celebrates
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Zoomlion Celebrates Zoomlion Celebrates Maiden Assembly Intelligent