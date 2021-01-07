Zoomlion Celebrates Maiden Assembly of Intelligent Excavator in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) has achieved a major breakthrough in the Intelligent manufacturing of large-tonnage Excavators as the first Excavator rolled off the Assembly line on December 31, 2020 in the first constructed Intelligent Excavator Manufacturing Park (the "Park") in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City (the "City") in Changsha, Hunan Province. The groundbreaking achievement heralds a new phase of the City's development, as the project continues to complete its general construction while manufacturing advanced ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
