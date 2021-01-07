Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fare

Blue Prism Announces launch of Blue Prism Ventures | and first Joint Venture in South Korea with GTPlus Ltd

Blue Prism seeks to drive business value and accelerate growth through new Blue Prism Ventures ...

Blue Prism Announces launch of Blue Prism Ventures, and first Joint Venture in South Korea with GTPlus Ltd

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

In a move to accelerate growth and innovation, and capitalize on market opportunity, Blue Prism (AIM:PRSM) today announced the launch of a new function within the business; Blue Prism Ventures. This new function will offer potential Venture partners the opportunity to explore collaborations, redefine their approach to intelligent automation strategy, ...
